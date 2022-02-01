Left Menu

Portugal PM Costa tests positive for COVID

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, re-elected for a second term on Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will stay in isolation for a period of seven days, his office said on Tuesday. "The prime minister carried out a routine self-test for COVID-19 today and had a positive result," the office said in a statement, adding Costa had no symptoms.

  Portugal

"The prime minister carried out a routine self-test for COVID-19 today and had a positive result," the office said in a statement, adding Costa had no symptoms. "This (positive) result has already been confirmed by an antigen test." Costa spent the last two weeks holding campaign rallies and events across the country, often attracting big crowds. He won his third mandate with 117 parliamentary seats - the Socialist Party's only second full majority in Portugal's democratic history.

