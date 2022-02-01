Left Menu

People should desist from making uninformed comments: FM on Rahul Gandhi's budget remarks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what she called as making uninformed comment on the budget and said he should first implement what he preaches in states governed by his party.Following the presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, Gandhi dubbed it as a zero-sum budget, saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class, and the poor.Thats not right.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:40 IST
People should desist from making uninformed comments: FM on Rahul Gandhi's budget remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what she called as making uninformed comment on the budget and said he should first implement what he preaches in states governed by his party.

Following the presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, Gandhi dubbed it as a ''zero-sum budget'', saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class, and the poor.

''That's not right. I wish as a leader of the oldest party, please understand what has been said. I pity people who come up with quick responses. Quick understanding response I am ready to answer but just because you want to put something on Twitter, it does not help,'' she said in an interaction with media. She lamented that the Congress-led UPA government had left the country as part of the fragile five.

In 2013, India was classified as among the 'fragile five' economies that heavily depended on foreign capital to finance growth.

''Whatever he is preaching to us, he should go and implement in the Congress-ruled states,'' she said.

She wondered if the employment situation in Punjab or Chhattisgarh was any better. ''Has he been able to stop suicides of cotton farmers in Maharashtra?,'' she wondered and said that before speaking he should do what he preaches.

''I take criticism but not from somebody who has not done his homework,'' she added.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who was also presented at the briefing, quipped that it is correct to assume that Rahul Gandhi could not understand the budget which will have far reaching implications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022