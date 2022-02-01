Left Menu

UK lawmaker calls for Johnson to resign, submits no-confidence letter

Johnson has so far weathered calls to quit over parties held in his Downing Street residence and office during coronavirus lockdowns. "After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign," said Peter Aldous, the Member of Parliament for Waveney, eastern England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:34 IST
UK lawmaker calls for Johnson to resign, submits no-confidence letter
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, a lawmaker in his Conservative Party said on Twitter, announcing he had submitted a letter of no confidence. Johnson has so far weathered calls to quit over parties held in his Downing Street residence and office during coronavirus lockdowns.

"After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign," said Peter Aldous, the Member of Parliament for Waveney, eastern England. "I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position. Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the Government and the Conservative Party."

In order to trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 359 Conservative members of parliament must submit letters of no confidence. The number of letters currently submitted is not known but several have publicly said they have sent theirs. A limited report by senior civil servant Sue Gray on Monday found that alcohol-fuelled events had taken place at 10 Downing Street when rules banning all but limited social mixing were in force, and there had been "serious failures" of leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022