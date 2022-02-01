Left Menu

Union Budget: Mamata says zero for common man, Mitra critiques slashing of MGNREGA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:38 IST
In a sharp though rhetorical critique of the Union budget, West Bengal Chief Minister who has been trying to position her party as an all-India rival to the ruling BJP, termed the annual fiscal statement as a ''Pegasus spin budget'' which has nothing for the common man.

Her advisor on finances and former West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra also criticised the budget claiming it had no roadmap to tackle inflation even as it slashed the budget for the country's flagship rural unemployment guarantee programme. Mitra also claimed there is no direction for financial growth in the union budget and it is ''either a hoax or lack of goodwill''.

Criticising the budget, Banerjee said the Centre was lost in ''big words signifying nothing'', while tweeting : ''Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. Government is lost in big words signifying nothing - A Pegasus spin budget.'' The chief minister has earlier attacked the central government on its alleged use of the Pegasus spyware from Israel and her combining Pegasus with the word ''spin'', is seen as a way of bringing into focus a fresh plea filed before the Supreme Court on the Pegasus issue seeking the court takes cognisance of a New York Times report to order a probe into allegations.

However, the state unit of the BJP while terming finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget as ''pro-people'' attacked the TMC government in Bengal by asking it come out with a white paper on the amount of investment that has materialised in the state in the last ten years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the union budget in Parliament said the country's economic growth is expected to be at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.

Mitra, who was addressing a virtual press conference, said India is the only country globally with stagflation and the union budget will hit rural employment hard by slashing allocation for the MGNREGA job guarantee scheme to Rs 73000 crore from Rs 98000 crore at a time when the unemployment rate was soaring. He described this as ''a terrible thing.'' ''There is no allocation for social security schemes. Some 1.20 crore middle class people lost their jobs (during) lockdown. What is allocated for them in the budget? What is allocated in the budget for the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID? There is nothing.'' he said.

Mitra, an economist by training, said there is no direction for financial growth in this union budget. ''The income tax structure remains unchanged. There is nothing for the poor and middle class. The Centre's budget is either a hoax or a lack of goodwill,'' he said.

The budget does not address the problem of 30 million unemployed people or inflation at 14 per cent in wholesale prices.

He also pointed out that budget ''does not stimulate demand by putting money in the hands of the common people - something that all other countries are doing.'' The BJP on the other hand accused Mitra and the TMC government of destroying the state's economy.

''The union budget is a pro-people budget. The TMC has opposed it for political reasons,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

He added that TMC needs answer ''why Bengal has been pushed to a debt trap.

It should come out with a white paper on the investment the state has received and those which has been implemented on the ground.'' Criticising the union budget as ''anti-people', CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it is a ''Sale India budget conceptualised by a party which has no contribution in either the country's independence or nation building''.

