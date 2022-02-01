W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday condemned what it described as an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau, which has a history of political instability.

"ECOWAS is following with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau...where military gunfire is taking place around the government palace," the organisation said.

"ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)