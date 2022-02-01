Left Menu

Hungary PM says agreement in Ukraine-Russia crisis is possible

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:43 IST
Differences between Russia's and NATO members' stances on the Ukraine-Russia crisis are significant but "can be bridged," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday after hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "I got convinced today that the existing differences in positions can be bridged and it is possible to sign an agreement that would guarantee peace, guarantee Russia's security and is acceptable for NATO member states as well," Orban told a briefing.

He said he hoped talks in the coming days and weeks would lead to an agreement.

