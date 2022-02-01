Manipur assembly polls: Shiv Sena fields ex-deputy speaker; NPP names 13 more candidates

Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:59 IST
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it nominated former deputy speaker of Manipur assembly T Thangzalam Haokip for the upcoming state election.

Haokip's names featured in the second list of the Shiv Sena which was released during the day. He will contest from the Henglep constituency in Churachandpur district. He was earlier a member of the BJP.

The Shiv Sena's second list contained one more candidate, Toijam Debananda Singh, who was nominated for the Keirao seat.

The Shiv Sena which will be contesting the Manipur assembly elections for the first time released its first list of six candidates on Monday and most of them are greenhorns.

The National People's Party (NPP) also released its second list of 13 candidates on Tuesday. Former minister N Mangi Singh is one of these nominees.

In its first list, the NPP had named 20 candidates. Elections to the 60-member state assembly will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

