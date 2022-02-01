Tudu criticizes Odisha Police for visiting his office without prior intimation

Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu Tuesday came down heavily on Odisha police for visiting his office here without prior intimation.

The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jal shakti had been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting two officers on January 21 and a case was registered against him in the Baripada town police station.

“The police entered my office at Baripada on Monday without informing me. This should not be the case and they (police) have no rights to enter my office in my absence or even without intimating me. This is unfortunate,” Tudu told PTI over phone from Delhi. He said that it is common knowledge that he is in Delhi for the budget session of Parliament. “Still, the Odisha police entered my office at the instruction of the ruling BJD leaders just to humiliate me,” Tudu claimed.

Rejecting the allegations against him of assaulting the two officers, the central minister said he had never done done so.

Attempts to contact the police in Mayurbhanj distrcit headquarter failed.

“The BJD is making it an issue just to malign me and BJP,” he said adding that though a doctor and a BDO were attacked by the ruling party in the state the police have not taken any action against them. Coming down heavily on the BJD government for shielding its ministers, Tudu cited the instance of Minister of State Home, D S Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena. While Mishra is accused of shielding the prime accused in the woman teacher murder case in Kalahandi, Jena’s name figured in the FIR of a double murder case. The veteran tribal leader said the police have not yet taken any action against Mishra and Jena but is after him in a ''false case''. Tudu alleged that he is being targeted by the BJD, which had suffered an electoral debacle in Mayurbhanj in the 2019 parliamentary election and has since been in a state of utter frustration. ''The BJD is jealous of BJP gaining ground in Mayurbhanj for which it is targeting me,'' he added.

