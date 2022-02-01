Russia must 'step back' and take diplomatic path on Ukraine, UK's Johnson says

Russia must "step back" from any military action against Ukraine and pursue diplomacy, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday.

"It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy," Johnson said. "And I believe that is still possible. We are keen to engage in dialogue, of course we are, but we have the sanctions ready, we're providing military support and we will also intensify our economic co-operation."

