Leader of Opposition in NDMC alleges irregularity in land allotment, demands probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 00:22 IST
Leader of Opposition in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday alleged a piece of land of the civic body in Ashok Nagar has been ''allotted'' to an NGO whose owner is the husband of a ruling party councillor and demanded a probe into it.

He made the allegation during a discussion held as part of a special House meeting called to deliberate upon the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) annual budget ahead of its finalisation in the coming days.

A senior official of the NDMC, when contacted, denied any irregularity.

AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel, during the meeting, alleged a piece of land has been allotted by a ''BJP councillor'' in her ward, to an NGO whose owner is the councillor's husband.

He also demanded a probe into the matter, according to a statement issued by his office. The NDMC official, however, said, ''Recently, a policy was introduced by the civic body that sites of closed dhalaos (garbage dumps), which are very small in size, shall be used to open libraries, book banks or run other public welfare schemes. NGOs apply and get selected, but the land belongs to us.'' ''No regularity has happened,'' he said.

