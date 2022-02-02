Left Menu

Biden says he wants Senate's advice and consent on Supreme Court pick

Updated: 02-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 00:46 IST
Biden says he wants Senate's advice and consent on Supreme Court pick
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he wants his candidate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to have courtesy, respect and a judicial philosophy of unenumerated rights.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he still hopes to choose his nominee by the end of Feburary and that he wants the advice and consent of the Senate to factor into that decision.

