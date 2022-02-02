Named after ex-PM Charan Singh, HAU has removed his picture from its calendar: Cong

The Haryana Agricultural University, named after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh has removed the later leader’s photograph from its calendar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged on Tuesday.

Surjewala made the allegation asserting that this exposes the thinking of Haryana's BJP-JJP government.

Slamming the varsity over it, Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, said on Tuesday evening, ''The removal of the photo of Chaudhary Charan Singh from the calendar of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University has exposed the thinking of the BJP-JJP government''.

He claimed when the matter was taken up by a varsity professor he was transferred.

A varsity spokesperson, however, said the varsity has always respected and followed Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Notably, Chaudhary Charan Singh was also a prominent farmer leader.

''This time also the photo of the statue of Chaudhary Sahib has been given a place in the middle of the calendar. It is unnecessary to give political colour to the whole thing,'' he said.

Controversy erupted after the release of the varsity’s annual calendar by the CCSHAU, Hisar, with netizens on social media claiming that the photo of the late leader was missing from the calendar.

