U.S. Senate leader Schumer sees Russia sanctions bill nearing deal
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said there was progress between Democrats and Republicans on a Russia sanctions bill as Moscow continues to threaten Ukraine with military force. Schumer said the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee were "working very closely together and are coming close to a sanctions provision."
He added he was hopeful "that we can get a strong bipartisan sanctions bill to the floor relatively soon."
