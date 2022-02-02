UK's Johnson attended leaving party in January 2021 lockdown -The Guardian
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a leaving party on Jan. 14, 2021, during the post-Christmas lockdown period, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, adding to the list of government social events that appeared to breach rules in the pandemic.
The event was listed in civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the parties published on Monday, but the details were redacted, the Guardian said.
Johnson was understood to have given a speech thanking an official at the gathering in Downing Street, where he stayed for about five minutes, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- British
- post-Christmas
- Sue Gray's
- Guardian
ALSO READ
A commercial BBC would fail British audiences, its boss says
Claim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says
'Nonsense' that British PM lied about lockdown party, says deputy
Nonsense that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party, Deputy PM Raab says
TIMELINE-Lockdown party allegations facing UK PM Johnson