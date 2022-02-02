Peru's market-friendly finance minister to leave cabinet -tweet

Peruvian Finance Minister Pedro Francke on Tuesday said on Twitter he would leave his post, a day after the country's prime minister resigned following disagreements with leftist President Pedro Castillo.

Castillo has yet to name a new prime minister or members of the new cabinet. Francke said he hoped his replacement would "continue the reforms we had only just started."

