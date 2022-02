Peru's Castillo to name new Cabinet as market-friendly finance minister departs

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will name a new Cabinet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT), the government said, following the prime minister's resignation on Monday and the departure earlier in the day of the finance minister.

Market-friendly Finance Minister Pedro Francke wrote on Twitter that he would leave his post, but added he hoped his replacement would "continue the reforms we had only just started." Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist party, is now at a crossroads.

When he was sworn in in July, he named a far-left Cabinet that sent the country's sol currency to record lows amid investor concerns. But in October he named a moderate prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, who helped him fend off an impeachment attempt. It is unclear what direction Castillo will now take.

Peru's currency had strengthened so far this year, but on Tuesday fell 1%, its worst performance since late July in the early days of the Castillo administration.

