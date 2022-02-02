Left Menu

Trump, family seek to block New York attorney general's subpoenas

Updated: 02-02-2022 03:54 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family sought on Tuesday to block subpoenas New York state Attorney General Letitia James has issued as part of a civil probe into Trump's business practices, accusing her of "selective prosecution."

James' office last month accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits, citing what her office said was significant new evidence of possible fraud. Her court filings were part of an effort to force Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump, to testify in the nearly three-year probe.

In their Tuesday filing seeking to block the subpoenas, lawyers for the Trumps said James, a Democrat, was targeting the elder Trump, a Republican, because of her "dislike of his speech and political views" in an effort to "interfere with his political ambitions." The New York attorney general's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

