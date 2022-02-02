Peru's Castillo to name technocrat as new finance minister -source

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will name Oscar Graham, an economist with extensive experience in the public sector, as his new finance minister on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle.

Graham replaces Pedro Francke, the market-friendly economist who helped steer economic growth under Castillo's often turbulent administration. Graham worked at Peru's finance ministry between 2011 and 2016 and for over a decade at the central bank. He also served as vice minister in charge of small businesses during a center-right administration in 2019.

News of Graham's appointment was first reported by daily Gestion. Peru's government has said it will swear in a new Cabinet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT), following the prime minister's resignation on Monday and the departure earlier in the day of the finance minister.

It is unclear who Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist party, will now name as Prime Minister. When he was sworn in in July, Castillo named a far-left Cabinet that sent the country's sol currency to record lows amid investor concerns. But in October he named a moderate prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, who helped him fend off an impeachment attempt.

Peru's currency has strengthened so far this year, but on Tuesday fell 1%, its worst performance since late July in the early days of the Castillo administration.

