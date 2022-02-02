Left Menu

Peru's Castillo to name technocrat as new finance minister -source

But in October he named a moderate prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, who helped him fend off an impeachment attempt. Peru's currency has strengthened so far this year, but on Tuesday fell 1%, its worst performance since late July in the early days of the Castillo administration.

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will name Oscar Graham, an economist with extensive experience in the public sector, as his new finance minister on Tuesday, a source told Reuters, as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle.

Graham replaces Pedro Francke, the market-friendly economist who helped steer economic growth under Castillo's often turbulent administration. Graham worked at Peru's finance ministry between 2011 and 2016 and for over a decade at the central bank. He also served as vice minister in charge of small businesses during a center-right administration in 2019.

News of Graham's appointment was first reported by daily Gestion. Peru's government has said it will swear in a new Cabinet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT), following the prime minister's resignation on Monday and the departure earlier in the day of the finance minister.

It is unclear who Castillo, a member of a Marxist-Leninist party, will now name as Prime Minister. When he was sworn in in July, Castillo named a far-left Cabinet that sent the country's sol currency to record lows amid investor concerns. But in October he named a moderate prime minister, Mirtha Vasquez, who helped him fend off an impeachment attempt.

Peru's currency has strengthened so far this year, but on Tuesday fell 1%, its worst performance since late July in the early days of the Castillo administration.

