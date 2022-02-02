Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Confederate symbols falling faster as U.S. wakes up to past wrongs - report

A year after George Floyd's murder sparked the toppling of Confederate statues, the United States continues removing segregationist symbols at an unprecedented rate, according to a Southern Poverty Law Center report released on Tuesday. But the removal of 73 statues, signs and school names in 2021 goes beyond the math, said Lecia Brooks, the center's chief of staff.

Republican U.S. lawmakers funnel money to colleagues who crossed Trump

Republican U.S. lawmakers donated more than $380,000 last year to the campaigns of eight colleagues who Donald Trump is trying to drive from office, prioritizing the goal of regaining control of Congress over the former president's desire for vengeance. At least 71 Republican members of the House of Representatives and Senate transferred money to the campaigns of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection arising from last year's Capitol riot and Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict him.

Ex-Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL over alleged race bias

Recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the National Football League and its 32 teams of discriminating against Black candidates for coaching and management jobs. In a class action complaint in Manhattan federal court, Flores said his firing by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back seasons with winning records was emblematic of the treatment of Black coaches, who comprise a fraction of team staff while 70% of NFL players are Black.

Storm packing heavy ice, snow bears down on large swath of U.S

A major winter storm is expected to wallop much of the central United States and stretch to parts of the Northeast this week, bringing heaving snow, freezing rain, and ice, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The system, which is set to begin Tuesday night and last through Thursday, could dump 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow over portions of the southern Rockies and central Plains, with record snowfall possible in the Midwest as well.

Trump, family seek to block New York attorney general's subpoenas

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family sought on Tuesday to block subpoenas New York state Attorney General Letitia James has issued as part of a civil probe into Trump's business practices, accusing her of "selective prosecution." James' office last month accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits, citing what her office said was significant new evidence of possible fraud.

Explainer-What is Congress doing to strengthen U.S. election laws?

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate hope to prevent a repeat of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by reforming a 135-year-old election law laying out the roles that Congress and the vice president play in certifying presidential election results. Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin and independent Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, released a proposal on Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Senator Lujan hospitalized after suffering stroke -aide

Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke last week and is expected to make a full recovery, his chief of staff said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday. The statement said Lujan, 49, suffered a stroke last Thursday, underwent surgery to ease swelling and is hospitalized in Albuquerque in his home state of New Mexico.

Repeated bomb threats rattle U.S. Black colleges and universities

At least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats and put their campuses on lockdown on Tuesday, a day after a rash of similar threats forced several of them to cancel classes. The threats in cities from Baltimore to New Orleans coincided with the first day of U.S. Black History Month.

One student killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Minnesota school

A shooting outside a public school for special-needs youth in suburban Minneapolis on Tuesday left one student dead and another badly wounded, while authorities searched for suspects who immediately fled the scene, according to police. Authorities provided few details of circumstances surrounding the bloodshed and took no questions from reporters at a news briefing afterward.

Pfizer/BioNTech seek U.S. authorization of COVID shots for kids under 5

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Tuesday said they have begun submitting data to U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) of their COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, despite weaker-than-expected immune responses in their clinical trial of 2- to 4-year-olds. The companies said they started the rolling submission of data following a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to address an urgent public health need in the age group.

