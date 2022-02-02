Left Menu

U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to the president of Turkey, spoke on Tuesday and discussed their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine", the White House said in a statement.

Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tension between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/russia-ukraine-warm-turkey-helping-ease-tensions-turkish-sources-2022-01-20 last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-announces-plan-boost-army-foreign-leaders-rally-2022-02-01 the West of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia's security concerns over Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

