Pegasus row: CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice in RS

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Wednesday gave a notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue. Today, CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam also gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware.

Opposition leaders have been demanding an answer from Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and have alleged that he has "deliberately misled the House". Names of some political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and some Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware after a report published in 'The Wire'.

Vaishnaw had responded to the allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism". (ANI)

