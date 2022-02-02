Left Menu

Pegasus row: CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice in RS

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Wednesday gave a notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 10:20 IST
Pegasus row: CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice in RS
CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Wednesday gave a notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue. Today, CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam also gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware.

Opposition leaders have been demanding an answer from Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and have alleged that he has "deliberately misled the House". Names of some political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and some Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware after a report published in 'The Wire'.

Vaishnaw had responded to the allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022