Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge terms Union Budget 'pro-capitalist'

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 11:21 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge terms Union Budget 'pro-capitalist'
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only. He further added that the Budget has nothing to offer to farmers, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

Speaking with ANI, Kharge said, "This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST and OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view of the ensuing Assembly elections." Expressing displeasure over Nirmala Sitharaman calling Rahul Gandhi's statement a "UP kind of an answer", Kharge said that the statement of the Finance Minister reflects "frustration" as the government has nothing to say on the Budget.

Speaking on the statement made on the basis of regionalism, he said that it is not in the interest of the country and is also an insult to the nation. Sitharaman, during a press conference, commented on Rahul Gandhi for his remarks terming the Union Budget as "zero-sum" and said, "I think he (Rahul Gandhi) has given a very UP kind of an answer, which is good enough for an MP who ran away from Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022