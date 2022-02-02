BJP govt tried to suppress Muslims, youth in UP's Meerut, alleges SP MLA Rafiq Ansari

Meerut MLA and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rafiq Ansari on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government has tried to suppress the Muslim population and youth in Meerut over the last five years. In a viral video, while campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Ansari said, "Meerut's Muslims, youth have never been suppressed, but they (BJP) attempted to suppress you. Circumstances are not right. If their government is formed, there will be goons in Meerut."

He further said that "Hindugardi" has been created at every police station over the last five years. "Within five years, Hindugardi was created, Hindugardi was created in every police station. The youth of Meerut and the Muslims of Meerut are not suppressed by anyone, this government has done the work of crushing you," he added.

The video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, who seen is using spoiled words during his campaign. Slamming the SP leader, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that this is a true face of "Hindu hating and Jinnah loving" party.

"This is the true face of Hindu hating, Jinnah loving Samajwadi Party. Jinnah lover, the real face of anti-Hindu SP," he tweeted the video with the caption. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)