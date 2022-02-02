UK Conservative lawmaker says will call for confidence vote on PM
Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said he would submit a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying so-called 'partygate' was distracting the government at a time of international crisis.
"It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing and yes ... I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee," he said, referring to a group that represents Conservative backbench lawmakers in parliament.
The number of letters must reach 54 to trigger a vote of confidence in the prime minister.
