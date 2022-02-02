Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale hits back at Telangana CM over remarks on BJP, says we will also throw him into ocean

Hitting back at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that they will also drown him in the ocean after the latter made a comment on throwing the BJP government at the Centre into the Bay of Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:39 IST
MoS Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting back at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister Dr Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that they will also drown him in the ocean after the latter made a comment on throwing the BJP government at the Centre into the Bay of Bengal. "Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal is not good. We will also drown them into the three oceans from Kanyakumari," Athawale told ANI.

The Telangana Chief Minister on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal". Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "short-sighted", Rao said, "BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted."

Hinting at entering the national politics, he said, "There is need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country. I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

