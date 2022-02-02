Left Menu

UP polls: Stopped by bad weather, Rajnath Singh addresses public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri over phone

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed a public meeting over the phone after bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue in Lakhimpur Kheri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:56 IST
UP polls: Stopped by bad weather, Rajnath Singh addresses public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri over phone
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed a public meeting over the phone after bad weather prevented him from reaching the venue in Lakhimpur Kheri. As scheduled, Singh arrived at Bareilly at 11 am and travelled to Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit by Helicopter but even after several attempts, failed to land at either of the venues due to poor visibility because of dense fog.

Now, he will be travelling to Pilibhit by road to attend public meetings and door-to-door campaigns. Earlier, in the day Singh tweeted that he will be visiting constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit and will interact with prominent voters.

Lakhimpur Kheri will go to the polls in the fourth phase of UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. And February 3 is the last day to file a nomination. On January 31, the election commission allowed public meetings of up to 1,000 people and doorstep campaigning with up to 20 persons instead of 10 but continued ban on the ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022