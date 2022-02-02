IYC stages protest over Pegasus issue near Parliament

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:11 IST
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a protest against the Narendra Modi government near Parliament on Wednesday, alleging use of Pegasus spyware against opposition party leaders, judges, and journalists among others.

Led by IYC president Srinivas BV, the protesters marched from the outfit's Raisina Road headquarters towards the Parliament building, raising slogans against the government. They were stopped en route by the police.

The issue has come to the fore with the Opposition parties highlighting a recent newspaper report claiming that India bought the Pegasus spyware as part of a USD2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017.

''The manner in which the spying and blackmailing was done through Pegasus software is a very serious subject, the evidence of which has now come to the fore,'' Srinivas alleged.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked two questions to the government in July 2021, to which the prime minister did not answer. Now the New York Times report has come out and the answer is quite clear, he said.

The protesters who tried to continue their march by crossing barricades put up by the police were detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

