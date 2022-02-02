SP only wants Muslim votes, not Muslim leadership: Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi

Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, the General Secretary of All India Tanzeem Ulama E Islam on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party stating, "it only wants Muslim votes but not Muslim leadership." "Samajwadi Party wants Muslim votes, but it wants to end Muslim leadership," Rizvi told ANI.

He also said that Muslims are looking for a better alternative in this upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10. "Muslims are looking for a better alternative in this assembly elections, not for Samajwadi Party, but for Congress or All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen," he added.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

