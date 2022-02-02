Left Menu

Kremlin, before Putin-Johnson call, says it is ready to talk with the 'utterly confused'

Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone due to domestic political problems. Johnson travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday, where he accused Putin of holding a gun to Kyiv's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it would provide details if and when President Vladimir Putin spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the "utterly confused". Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone due to domestic political problems.

Johnson travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday, where he accused Putin of holding a gun to Kyiv's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe. Russia has said it has no plans to stage a new invasion of Ukraine.

