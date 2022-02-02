SP candidate files nomination reaching on tractor

Left Menu

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:01 IST
A Samajwadi Party candidate drove a tractor to the collectorate office to file his nomination to apparently express his solidarity with the farmers.

Four time MLA from Samajwadi Party Mahendra Kumar Singh filed his nomination for Sevta constituency on Tuesday reaching the office with a sugarcane in his hand.

When asked about the reason, Singh said it was to show his concern for demands of farmers who are facing a lot of problems in the present BJP regime.

''I promise farmers that if voted to power, my party will do all they need. In my area, which is flood-prone, a lot of work has to be done. Stray cattle are also a menace. “Sugarcane farmers’ dues are pending. I will work to ensure they are cleared,'' he said.

Singh alias Jheen Babu became MLA from Samajwadi Party for the first time in 1996 and was elected in 2002, 2007, and 2012 also.

In 2017, SP denied him ticket and as a result he did not contest the election.

This time he is pitted against Gyan Tiwari of BJP who is also a sitting MLA.

Sitapur will go to poll in the fourth phase on Feb 23. Asked about his previous ticket snub, Singh said he always abides by the party’s decisions and is a firm believer in its values.

