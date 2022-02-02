We have calmed markets after Russia jitters, Ukraine president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his government had calmed markets that are wary of a Russian military offensive against Ukraine, and that the hryvnia currency was strengthening again after a drop.

"We have taken many different steps, stabilized the hryvnia, calmed the markets," he said, speaking alongside the visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "I can responsibly state that today we see that the national currency is strengthening."

Zelenskiy's government has criticized what it described as alarmist statements from Western allies about an imminent Russian invasion, saying such warnings were hitting confidence in the Ukrainian economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)