Left Menu

We have calmed markets after Russia jitters, Ukraine president says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:27 IST
We have calmed markets after Russia jitters, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday his government had calmed markets that are wary of a Russian military offensive against Ukraine, and that the hryvnia currency was strengthening again after a drop.

"We have taken many different steps, stabilized the hryvnia, calmed the markets," he said, speaking alongside the visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "I can responsibly state that today we see that the national currency is strengthening."

Zelenskiy's government has criticized what it described as alarmist statements from Western allies about an imminent Russian invasion, saying such warnings were hitting confidence in the Ukrainian economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022