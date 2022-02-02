Left Menu

Akhilesh govt will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:28 IST
Akhilesh govt will build Ayodhya temple faster, better: Ram Gopal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, saying the temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the SP leader said his party is not opposed to the construction of the grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. He was referring to Shah's recent statement made during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh that Akhilesh Yadav will not be able to stop the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

''Who is stopping the construction of the temple?'' Yadav asked while alleging siphoning of funds that are being currently collected for the construction of the Ram temple. ''If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace,'' Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Policies are not being talked about, he said adding that unparliamentary language is being used for Akhilesh Yadav.

''If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon...will you get the votes,'' he said during the debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022