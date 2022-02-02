Union Budget to expedite socio-economic empowerment: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Union Budget has various provisions for expediting the ''socio-economic empowerment'' of people.

Sarma, earlier in the day, attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address to BJP workers across the country on the Budget, which was presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

''Hon'ble PM's in-depth analysis of the #Budget2022 really helped us understand the budgetary provisions to expedite socio-economic empowerment of our people,'' the chief minister said on Twitter.

The Assam BJP had organised live audio-visual streaming of Modi's speech at 50 different locations, he added.

In his address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' at the BJP event, the prime minister said the focus of the Union Budget is on providing basic amenities to the poor, middle class and youth, and asserted that it is imperative that India becomes self-reliant.

He also said that post-Covid, the possibility of a new world order is emerging and the initial indicators of it are already visible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)