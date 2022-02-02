UP polls: PM Modi to hold virtual rally in 5 districts on Feb 4

By Payal Mehta Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in five districts of Uttar Pradesh on February 4 in the afternoon to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

PM Modi's rally in the districts of Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, will cover 23 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 122 locations have been identified by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) where arrangements have been made for people to listen to the virtual address of the prime minister.

With the relaxation of the election commission norms, BJP is hoping to see the in-person participation of over one lakh people across these locations. BJP will also be telecasting this address of the Prime Minister through all the digital platforms and is hoping for at least a footprint of over 20 lakhs.

Earlier on January 31, Prime Minister Modi had launched the BJP's campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally for five districts that are going to polls in the first and second phase of assembly elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)