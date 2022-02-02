Rajya Sabha remains disruption free on Wednesday after 41 sittings in four sessions

After nearly a year of 41 sittings spread over four sessions, the Rajya Sabha had a disruption-free business on Wednesday. The last such normal disruption-free sitting was the 253rd session of the Upper House on March 19, 2021 during the Budget session last year, said sources.

The sitting on December 13, 2021 was also disruption-free but it was a Private Members' Day when disruptions are rare. According to sources, the last disruption-free full session was the 216th session in June 2014 when ministers of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government were introduced in Rajya Sabha. However, the two such occasions for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in 2014 and 2019 witnessed disruptions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India. During his observations in the House today, Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House during this session by reminding the Members of 93.50 per cent of productivity during the Budget Session last year.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)