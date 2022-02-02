Left Menu

BJP MP urges Centre to help Indian Medical students studying in China

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar on Wednesday raised an issue in Rajya Sabha through a special mention on Indian Medical students studying in China facing difficulties in their studies due to COVID -19 pandemic and stringent lockdown over a couple of months there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:56 IST
BJP MP urges Centre to help Indian Medical students studying in China
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Mahesh Poddar on Wednesday raised an issue in Rajya Sabha through a special mention on Indian Medical students studying in China facing difficulties in their studies due to COVID -19 pandemic and stringent lockdown over a couple of months there. Poddar urged the Centre to make arrangements for the students so they are not devoid of their practical experience.

The paper BJP MP laid on the table of Special Mention in Rajya Sabha said that two years since the start of the pandemic, Indian students who were studying abroad have been housed within the country. In some cases, they have returned to pursue their education abroad but around 23,000 medical students who were studying in China prior to the pandemic are left in limbo about theireducation. "China has been experiencing stringent lockdown over the past couple of months, this had made their return to the country very difficult which is impacting their education," BJP MP further said

Poddar in Special Mention added that Medical education unlike any other education cannotbe pursued virtually which has been the case till now. "Therefore, I would request the Government to make some arrangements for these medical students wherein they are not devoid of their practical experience," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022