UK PM: we will seek to recover money lost to COVID support scheme fraud

2.2 billion pounds that was stolen in bounce back loans and we will go on," Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:57 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would continue to try to recover taxpayer's money lost to fraudulent claims for financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course we despise fraud and those who steal from the taxpayer," Johnson told parliament when asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer about the amount of money lost to fraud.

"We've already recovered 743 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in lost furlough money ... 2.2 billion pounds that was stolen in bounce back loans and we will go on," Johnson said. ($1 = 0.7369 pounds)

