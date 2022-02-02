Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget session to begin on March 1

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will commence on March 7 and continue till March 25, during which the House will have 13 sittings, an Assembly official said on Wednesday.

The 13th session (budget session) of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on March 7 with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade stated.

The session, comprising 13 sittings, will continue till March 25, it said.

During the session, issues related to the state's finances and government affairs will be taken up for discussion, it was stated.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for fiscal 2022-23 during the session. However, the date for the presentation of the budget is yet to be declared.

As the session will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary protocols will be strictly followed during the sittings, the official said.

