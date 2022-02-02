Left Menu

Britain stands with Ukraine people, PM Johnson says of trip

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:19 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Wednesday a trip to Ukraine as one to show support for Ukraine in the face of a "very perilous" situation with a buildup of Russian troops.

"The mission ... was to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, for our country to show that we stand with the people of Ukraine, and we stand for the sovereign territorial integrity of Ukraine at a very difficult time," he told parliament.

