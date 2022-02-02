Left Menu

Kerala: Trade unions to protest against privatization on March 28,29

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said that trade wings of all political parties, except the BJP, will participate in a protest in Kerala against the privatization of the public sector units from March 28 to 29.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said that trade wings of all political parties, except the BJP, will participate in a protest in Kerala against the privatization of the public sector units from March 28 to 29. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said that the Centre is trying to "sell public properties and give them to large corporates".

Rajendran said, "Trade unions will stage a 48-hour long protest against privatization move of the Union government. Trade unions of all opposition parties have offered their support to the strike." "As many as 10 national trade unions and unions of public sector units and its employees will participate in a protest in 48-hours long March 28 and 29, concerning 12 demands. The Union government is attempting to sell public properties and give it to private companies. The Central government has taken several initiatives which are against the federal system and three farm laws are examples," he added. (ANI)

