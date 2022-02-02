Centre transgressing rights of states: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

The Centre is transgressing the states' rights and impinging on the federal structure of the country, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva alleged on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha. Taking part in a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, he also accused the government of favouring the rich at the cost of the poor.

Citing the example of amendment of the All India Services cadre rules, which gives the Centre the power to call civil servants to its services without the consent of states, he said, ''...this is again transgressing the rights of the states''.

''This is a federal country. Did you consult any of the states? No... This is not an indication of federalism,'' Siva asserted.

He alleged that after the BJP assumed power, ''democracy is in peril, secularism is at stake, federalism is (being) targeted, states' rights encroached and transgressed'' and the minorities are ''unsafe''. The DMK MP further alleged that the Centre's actions and its policies are aimed at ''tapping the poor and patting the rich''.

''People pay taxes to the government. The government, instead of addressing the very core issues, the crumbling MSME sector, impact of COVID-19, increase in (prices of) the essential commodities... instead of addressing all these issues you are prioritising to fight off minorities' rights, values and beliefs,'' he said.

Taking part in the debate, CPI(M)'s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya said the president does not speak of the basic realities of the country.

''The basic realities of our country are completely different than the rosy picture which has been sought to be projected by the deliberations of the honourable president,'' he said.

On farmers' protest that lasted for a year against three contentious farm laws, he said the acts passed by Parliament were ''repealed on the 'Mann Ki Baat'. It was not even discussed before the Cabinet before repealing''.

Asking if it was really the democratic process, Bhattacharyya said how could the prime minister on his own ''decide to repeal the acts which were passed by both the houses without having proper discussion...'' DMK's Siva claimed that the farm laws were repealed, not out of concern for the farmers, while keeping an eye on the assembly elections in five states.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19, Bhattacharyya of the CPI(M) said it increased poverty and over 33 crore people went below the poverty line. He said the president's address does not mention anything that would address the issue.

On the installation of Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate on his 125 birth anniversary, Bhattacharya accused that the government of not believing in Netaji's philosophy, which called for respect and giving equal share to the minority community.

