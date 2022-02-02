Left Menu

Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday evening -Kremlin aide

The Kremlin had earlier said it would provide details if and when Putin spoke to Johnson and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the "utterly confused". Ushakov noted that Johnson had visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:35 IST
Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday evening -Kremlin aide
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are scheduled to discuss Ukraine by phone on Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. The Kremlin had earlier said it would provide details if and when Putin spoke to Johnson and that Putin was ready to talk to anyone, including the "utterly confused".

Ushakov noted that Johnson had visited Kyiv on Tuesday. Johnson used that visit to accuse Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine's head in a bid to bully the West into redrawing the post-Cold War security map of Europe.

Ushakov said the Kremlin hoped that Putin and Johnson would also discuss UK-Russia relations, which he said were at a very low level. Putin and Johnson were meant to talk on Monday, but Johnson had to postpone that call for domestic political reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022