National anthem insult case: Mumbai Court directs Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2

A Mumbai court directed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2 in connection with a complaint against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:43 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court directed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2 in connection with a complaint against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem. The case is related to the complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Mumbai against Banerjee for "showing utter disrespect to the national anthem" by allegedly singing it while in a sitting position and then "abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses", during her visit to the city in December, last year.

The complaint filed by BJP Mumbai Secretary Vivekanand Gupta to Mumbai Police read:"Mamata Banerjee, who, during her visit to Mumbai in a program, started to sing the national anthem while in the sitting position, and thereafter stood up, and after four or five verses abruptly stopped the national anthem." The BJP leader said that Mamata committed an offense under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Referring to Union Home MInistry's order, Gupta said, "Her act also goes against the order of the Home Ministry of 2015. Whenever the anthem is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention." The BJP leader accused her of "intentionally" violating the order. "A person on such a high post has deliberately, intentionally shown utter disrespect to the national anthem. The Home Ministry order relating to the national anthem of India clearly," his complaint read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

