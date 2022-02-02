Unlike past sessions, LS Question Hour runs smoothly on Day 1

Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were smooth with no disruption during the Question Hour.

Lok Sabha sessions in the recent past were usually marred by disruptions caused by opposition party members over now withdrawn farm laws, Pegasus and other issues.

The budget session began on January 31 with address of President Ram Nath Kovind and subsequent tabling of Economic Survey. The budget for 2022-23 was presented on Tuesday and Wednesday was the first day of the budget session when the House met for Question Hour.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday began with obituary references to former parliamentarians -- D N Patodia and Brijraj Singh Kotah, and also noted Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. The House also paid obituary reference to anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former president of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

