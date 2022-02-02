Anurag Thakur slams Jayant Chaudhary over remark on Hema Malini, says 'he can't compare to her'

Launching a scathing attack on Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary for his remark on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the RLD chief cannot compare to the Mathura MP as she holds a "different" place in the country and world as an actor as well as a leader. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Thakur said, "Jayant ji can never become Hema Malini because she holds a different place in the country and the world as an actor as well as a leader. People of Mathura have showered a lot of love on her and voted her to power."

Further, Thakur who is also co-in charge of UP polls stated that Hema Malini has worked for the people in the state. "It does not matter where Hema ji is, she has always worked for the welfare of people in Mathura and Uttar Pradesh," he added. Appreciating the BJP MP, Thakur asserted that she is a leader who lives among common people.

"RLD workers need to visit Delhi to meet Jayant Chaudhary but Malini ji is a leader who lives among common people," the Union Minister said. Earlier on Tuesday, the RLD chief while addressing a political rally in Mathura said that he does not want to be like BJP leader Hema Malini in the party.

Chaudhary's remarks came as Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi last month had said the BJP's doors are always open for the RLD. "Aaj mere liye itni meethi meethi baatain. Yogesh ji ko Amit Shah ne baataya. Hum aapko Hema Malini banayenge. Unhe mujse pyaar nahi hai. Unhe mujhe khush karke kya mil jaayega. Mujhe toh nahi banana Hema Malini (BJP has no love for me. It is surprising to know that they are having 'sweet talks about me'. What will they (BJP) get by pleasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini)," Chaudhary said.

Notably, Malini is a BJP MP from Mathura. Hema Malini defeated Jayant Chaudhury in the 2014 UP polls in Mathura. Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

