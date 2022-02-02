Two Indias created, one for rich and one for poor; gap widening: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.
Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a ''list of bureaucratic ideas'' instead of a strategic vision.
The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed.
There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.
He claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few.
Today, the earnings of 84 per cent of Indians have dwindled, pushing them towards poverty, Gandhi said.
'Make in India' cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been completely destroyed, he alleged.
