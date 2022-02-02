Presidential Address lacked strategic vision, failed to highlight glaring gap between rich and poor: Rahul Gandhi in LS

Criticizing the Presidential address that marked the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the speech had no strategic vision and did not touch upon the main challenges that our country is facing currently including the growing gap between the extremely rich and the poor in the country. Speaking at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "Unfortunately, the Presidental Address was a long list of things that the government claims to have done but did not really contain the deeper strategic issues that we would have liked to see. It did not touch a couple of central challenges facing our country."

"To me, it seemed that Presidential Address was a list of bureaucratic ideas instead of a strategic vision. It looked to me as if it has been constructed not by a vision of leadership but by a group of bureaucrats who had to simply put something down on paper," stated the Congress MP. He further said that the Presidental Address did not mention about the idea of "two Indias".

"I think there were three fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India," said Rahul Gandhi. "One India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who do not need a job, those who do not need water connection, electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

