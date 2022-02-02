Political parties seeking votes over religion, caste: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges electorates to raise questions on development plans

Ahead of Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the electorates to ask representatives of political parties "seeking votes in the name of religion and caste", their development plans for the state. While releasing the Congress manifesto for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Vadra here today said, "You'll have to decide that development should be an issue in polls. Ask political parties, that come to talk about religion & caste, what are they saying for your development? Ask them what did they do for you in 5 years."

Meanwhile, earlier last week, the Congress released its third list of candidates in which the party has changed the seat of Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders. Rawat is in the fray from Lalkuwa, while Mahender Pal Singh has been fielded from Ramnagar. The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the candidature of Harish Rawat from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Notably, Congress has given the ticket to the daughter of Harish Rawat, Anupama Rawat from Hardwar Rural constituency defying its own policy of 'one seat, one family'. Uttarakhand will go to the polls on December 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)