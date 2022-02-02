MVA govt functioning like a gang: Maharashtra BJP chief

The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra is functioning like a ''gang'', state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

He was commenting on reports about former state home minister Anil Deshmukh allegedly interfering in police transfers. “The functioning of the MVA government is like that of a gang. Even in the case of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's arrest, the government is ignoring basic democratic procedures....BJP will not forget the way our leaders are being treated,” Patil told reporters here.

Nitesh Rane, Union minister Narayan Rane's son, surrendered before a court in Sindhudurg earlier in the day in an alleged attempt to murder case.

Earlier this week, there were reports that a former state chief secretary told the Enforcement Directorate that he had received a list of police officials for transfer from then home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh allegedly told the ED the list had come to him from another minister who belongs to a different party.

The ED has arrested Deshmukh, an NCP leader, in an alleged corruption and money laundering case.

To a question, Patil said, “Earlier, Deshmukh had said if he opened his mouth, it will cost dearly to many. It reminds me of the story of the mother monkey who stands on her baby's head to save herself from drowning. This is happening within the MVA government.

''Anil Deshmukh has realized that there is no one to save him, so he seems to have opened his mouth before the ED,” said the BJP leader.

