Ram Lal Jat says honey-trapping case could be political conspiracy against him

A day after a conspiracy to honey-trap Revenue Minister Ram Lal Jat came to light, he said on Wednesday that two women claiming to be journalists had met him in connection with some work but he had told them it could not be done as the matter was not related to his department.

The minister said this could be a political conspiracy against him.

''When I was in Bhilwara, two women called my PA on Friday night, seeking an appointment. As it was too late, I asked the PA to call them next morning at a public hearing,'' Jat said.

He said that a man had also called him earlier claiming to be the head of a news channel. Later, the women introduced themselves as reporters from the channel.

Jat said they met him on Saturday morning and showed him a paper.

''I went through it but the matter was not related to my department and I told them that clearly. I have never met them before. After I turned them down, they left,'' the minister said in Jaipur.

He said he is a farmer and there could be a political conspiracy against him. Jat said police should investigate the case in depth. A man and a woman were arrested by police on Tuesday after they allegedly blackmailed an 18-year old model from Jodhpur to honey trap the minister. The model, however, refused to be a part of their conspiracy and returned to Jodhpur and attempted suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hotel on Sunday.

Based on her statement, Jodhpur police arrested Akshat Sharma alias Sagar alias Chinnu and Dipali on Tuesday.

The model had come in contact with the accused for a modelling project. They called her to Udaipur for a shoot where they took a video of her taking a bath, police said.

Using the video, the accused forced her to accompany them in Bhilwara and asked her to go to the minister to get a file cleared. She refused to comply and left. The woman told her father about the exploitation on phone.

She took a train to Jodhpur but instead of going home, she checked into a hotel and jumped from the seventh floor. She fell on a car parked below and sustained injuries. The woman is being treated at a hospital and her condition is stable.

Police said that the accused Akshat Sharma, who is from Jaipur, has a criminal background and has been arrested in a case of honey trap in the past also. Both the accused are being interrogated.

